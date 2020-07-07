Politics PM offers sympathy to China over severe floods Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 7 sent a message to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang to offer sympathy over the great losses in human lives and property caused by severe flooding triggered by torrential rains in 26 out of 31 localities in China since early June.

Politics ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Video Conference The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+) video conference took place on July 7. Vietnam’s Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich delivered a speech at the meeting.

Politics Hanoi eyes stronger cooperation with US localities Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue has expressed his hope that relations between Hanoi and US localities will be strengthened in the future as the multifaceted cooperation is thriving.

Politics Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on July 6 expressed his expectation that the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will further assist the regional states in responding to the COVID-19 and combating terrorism.