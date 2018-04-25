Thursday, April 26, 2018 - 2:09:02

Politics

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on official visit to Singapore

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam were greeted with an official welcome ceremony at the Istana palace, Singapore, on April 25 afternoon.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Welcome ceremony held for Myanmar State Counsellor

Welcome ceremony held for Myanmar State Counsellor

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends third MRC Summit

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends third MRC Summit

Prime Minister attends MRC Prime Ministerial Retreat

Prime Minister attends MRC Prime Ministerial Retreat

Plenary session of sixth GMS Summit in Hanoi

Plenary session of sixth GMS Summit in Hanoi

Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong gets warm welcome on Cuba tour

Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong gets warm welcome on Cuba tour

Party chief begins State visit to Cuba

Party chief begins State visit to Cuba

Party leader holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron

Party leader holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron

Party leader starts France visit

Party leader starts France visit

Others