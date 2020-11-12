Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspects the preparation for the 37th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will chair the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits from November 12-15, which are the most important activities in the year Vietnam undertakes its role as ASEAN Chairmanship.



As scheduled, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong will attend and present a speech at the opening ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Summit.



The 37th ASEAN Summit’s plenary session will be followed by a ceremony to announce the results of mid-term review of master plans for the implementation of the ASEAN Vision 2025 and the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, and the establishment of the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies to respond to medical emergencies.



Other related meetings will be the 23rd ASEAN-China Summit and the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit.

At the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit, the two sides will announce a plan to establish an ASEAN centre for public health emergencies and emerging diseases with Japan’s support.



For the first time, the ASEAN women leaders summit will take place under the chair by Prime Minister Phuc, with the participation of representatives of female leaders from ASEAN member countries’ States, Governments and legislative bodies. Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will address the event.



The 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits offer opportunities for ASEAN member nations to comprehensively evaluate the results of intra-bloc cooperation as well as cooperation between the group and its partners, towards setting priorities for the next stage.



In the context of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, complicated developments in the strategic regional and global environment, traditional and non-traditional issues threating to security and stability in the region, the event is an important chance for leaders of ASEAN member countries to affirm their strong political commitment and determination to maintain the momentum of regional cooperation and linkage, effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and further improve ASEAN’s central role and position as well as map out appropriate development directions for the grouping in a rapidly moving, complex and unpredictable world./.

VNA