Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Busan port

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is in Busan, the RoK for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit and Mekong-RoK Summit. He visited Busan port and met Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don on November 25.
  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Busan port, November 25 (Photo: VNA)

  • The Port of Busan is the largest port in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

  • The port is located in the city of Busan, the RoK (Photo: VNA)

  • The Port of Busan is the fifth busiest container port in the world and the tenth busiest port in North-east Asia (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vietnamese and Korean delegates pose for group photos at Busan Port (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don, November 25 (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has a meeting with his Laos counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith as part of the two government leaders’ visit to attend the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit and Mekong-RoK Summit, Nov. 25 (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives his Laos counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)

