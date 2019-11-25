Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Busan port
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Busan port, November 25 (Photo: VNA)
The Port of Busan is the largest port in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)
The port is located in the city of Busan, the RoK (Photo: VNA)
The Port of Busan is the fifth busiest container port in the world and the tenth busiest port in North-east Asia (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vietnamese and Korean delegates pose for group photos at Busan Port (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don, November 25 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has a meeting with his Laos counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith as part of the two government leaders’ visit to attend the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit and Mekong-RoK Summit, Nov. 25 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives his Laos counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)
