Politics Infographic 36th ASEAN Summit to adopt important documents The 36th ASEAN Summit themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” took place in Hanoi on June 26 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics UN Security Council adopts Vietnamese-compiled resolution The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 25 adopted Resolution 2529 on reappointing the prosecutor and reviewing the two-year operation of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).

Politics Vietnam backs Afghan-led peace process Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, reaffirmed Vietnam’s backing for Afghan-led peace process and called for parties involved to promote the implementation of the peace process.