Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) on August 19 offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 19 offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi, where the nation’s beloved leader breathed his last.



The tribute formed part of activities to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) and 50 years of implementing the President’s testament (1969-2019).



The PM asked the staff at the President Ho Chi Minh relic site to continue well preserving belongings of the late President and promote studying and following his thought, morality and lifestyle.



Ho Chi Minh led the revolution to gain independence for Vietnam from France in August 1945 and later became the President of the country. He began writing his will in May 1965 and finished it in May 1969 – four months before he passed away. The special historic document has become a guideline for Vietnam’s revolution and development during the past 50 years.-VNA