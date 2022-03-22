Society Vietnam funds agricultural, infrastructure projects in Lao province The Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam cooperation committees on March 22 started the construction of an agricultural technique and services centre in Xaysomboun province, which is funded by Vietnamese non-refundable aid.

Videos Hanoi tourism ready to recover On March 15, Vietnam’s tourism industry in general and Hanoi’s in particular set out on the road to recovery. It is difficult to convey the joy felt by those who work in Hanoi’s tourism industry upon witnessing the industry reopening and readying itself to welcome guests once more.

Society Vietnam helps Cambodia build drug rehabilitation centre A drug treatment and rehabilitation centre was inaugurated in Cambodia’s coastal province of Preah Sihanouk on March 22, with part of its funding presented by Vietnam.

Society RoK community hopes for re-consideration of tightened medical measures on arrivals from Vietnam Many Korean people have expressed their opinions on the website of the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Korea, showing disappointment at the country’s removal of Vietnam out of the list of countries eligible for COVID-19 quarantine exemption.