Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested ministries and localities to build effective strategies to cope with COVID-19 in terms of economy and health, while chairing a virtual meeting with permanent members of the Government in Hanoi on August 12.



The PM hailed the health sector in such hot spots as central Da Nang city and neighbouring Quang Nam province for promptly zoning off outbreak areas and carrying out quick testing on a large scale as well as implementing seriously social distancing measures.



He pointed out that this week to the next one is a crucial time, so it is necessary to implement all necessary preventive measures.



He asked localities to ensure the sufficient supply of medical equipment for health workers – who are on the frontlines of the battle, as well as further enhance public awareness of the COVID-19 prevention work.

The PM urged the health sector to speed up the research of medicines and vaccines against COVID-19 and complete treatment regimen to minimise the fatalities.

Close monitoring of border areas must be maintained, he emphasised.



He ordered each locality to build an effective prevention strategy, both economically and medically, by evaluating the risks of separate areas, not necessarily applying lockdown measures for all parts of a city or district in a long time.

According to the Ministry of Health, the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang has been gradually controlled. The spread of the disease among the community has been limited and the number of new infections has dropped in recent days. Most of fatalities related to COVID-19 had underlying conditions./.