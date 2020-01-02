Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling, fraud
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (middle) at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.
The event was held by the Government’s steering committee for crime prevention and control (Steering committee 138) and the national steering committee for fighting smuggling, trade fraud and fake goods (Steering Committee 389) to review relevant tasks in 2019 and look at ways to implement tasks in 2020.
The PM noted that the struggle to curb crime, smuggling and trade fraud has not produced results meeting the expectations of the Government and people. He cited examples such as smuggling and trade fraud along with fake goods remain rampant on increasingly large scale and even became more complicated, and many criminal gangs operate openly like in Dong Nai province.
The Government leader said while there are many reasons behind the situation, the main responsibility belongs to the heads of agencies and administrations in localities. He urged thoroughly consideration of the coordination and information sharing among competent forces.
According to PM Phuc, it is necessary to assess the role and responsibility of Party committees, administrations and competent forces as well as of steering committees 389 and 138 in localities.
He added that the handling of law violations of individuals and collectives in the field was not strict enough, affecting the fight against smuggling, trade fraud and fake goods.
The PM stressed that the five forces – police, customs, market management, border guard, and coastal guard – play a very important role in the fight. He urged the forces and local authorities to make greater efforts in fighting crime, smuggling and trade fraud, especially when the lunar New Year, the biggest festival in a year, is drawing near./.
The event was held by the Government’s steering committee for crime prevention and control (Steering committee 138) and the national steering committee for fighting smuggling, trade fraud and fake goods (Steering Committee 389) to review relevant tasks in 2019 and look at ways to implement tasks in 2020.
The PM noted that the struggle to curb crime, smuggling and trade fraud has not produced results meeting the expectations of the Government and people. He cited examples such as smuggling and trade fraud along with fake goods remain rampant on increasingly large scale and even became more complicated, and many criminal gangs operate openly like in Dong Nai province.
The Government leader said while there are many reasons behind the situation, the main responsibility belongs to the heads of agencies and administrations in localities. He urged thoroughly consideration of the coordination and information sharing among competent forces.
According to PM Phuc, it is necessary to assess the role and responsibility of Party committees, administrations and competent forces as well as of steering committees 389 and 138 in localities.
He added that the handling of law violations of individuals and collectives in the field was not strict enough, affecting the fight against smuggling, trade fraud and fake goods.
The PM stressed that the five forces – police, customs, market management, border guard, and coastal guard – play a very important role in the fight. He urged the forces and local authorities to make greater efforts in fighting crime, smuggling and trade fraud, especially when the lunar New Year, the biggest festival in a year, is drawing near./.