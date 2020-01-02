Society Ex-leaders of Da Nang stand trial in high-profile case Two former chairmen of the People’s Committee of Da Nang city were among the defendants in a trial at the Hanoi People’s Court that began on January 2, facing the charges of violating regulations on State asset management and use and on land management.

Society HCM City to invest in public transport in new residential areas Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Transport has asked the municipal People’s Committee to outline plans for investment in public transport in new residential areas, including new bus lanes, in an aim to reduce traffic congestion.

Society Ninh Thuan targets sustainable grape production The south-central province of Ninh Thuan, the country’s largest grape producer, is targeting sustainable grape production after conducting research on new grape varieties, applying advanced farming techniques and investing in post-harvest processing.

Society Over two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales seized Customs officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong have seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has reported.