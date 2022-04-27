Politics Party information-education commission leader busy in Laos Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on April 27 visited Paxason newspaper, the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane and Vietnamese community in Laos as part of his ongoing visit to the neighbouring country.

Videos Vietnam sends military engineers to join UN missions Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 left Hanoi on April 27 for UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the deployment ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border localities look to strengthen cooperation A meeting between secretaries of the Party Committees of the Vietnamese northern border provinces of Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Ha Giang and Lai Chau, and China’s Yunnan province took place virtually on April 27.