Themed “Restoring the economy and developing supply chain in the new normal,” the forum was co-hosted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Planning and Investment, World Bank, and International Finance Corporation.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Chinh stressed the Party, State and Government of Vietnam highly values the contributions of the business community and share the difficulties that they are facing, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He underlined that with the motto of placing businesses in the center, the government will continue to implement three strategic breakthroughs – completing institution, developing human resources, and building synchronized and modern infrastructure system.

Chinh stated that Vietnam will roll out measures to recover the supply chains as well as business and production activities, and work to create an equal environment for all economic sectors.

For their part, business representatives came up with ten recommendations, which aim to revive and sustainably develop the economy, as well as to help the business community overcome the difficult time.

Established in 1997, Vietnam Business Forum is a regular and high-level channel of communication between the business community and Vietnamese Government./.

