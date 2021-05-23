Politics Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan goes to the poll in An Giang province Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan was the first to cast her vote at the voting unit No.3 in My Xuyen district, Long Xuyen city (the southern province of An Giang) on May 23 morning, in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Voters nationwide cast ballots The election is a great festival of the nation, a chance for voters to exercise their citizen right and duty in selecting capable persons representing the people’s will, aspiration and right to mastery in the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.

Politics Standing NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man votes in Can Tho city Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and constituents in Tan An ward of Ninh Kieu district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, cast votes to select deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 on May 23 morning.

Politics Incumbent, former top officials head to polls in Hanoi Party, State and Government officials, both incumbent and former, headed to the polls in Hanoi on May 23 morning, along with voters across the country, to cast their votes to select deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Council at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure.