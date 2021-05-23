Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh casts ballots in Can Tho
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony to start the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure and cast his vote at the voting unit No 18 in the southern city of Can Tho on May 23 morning.
Talking to the press after voting, the Government leader said he rejoiced to see voters eagerly taking part in the election to exercise their citizen right and duty. The elections are really a festival of the people, contributing to building the socialist democracy and a law-governed State by the people, for the people and of the people, he said.
He affirmed that the elections have been held in a democratic, open, transparent and fair manner in accordance with the law.
Before and during casting their votes, delegates and voters seriously followed pandemic prevention measures including making health declaration, sanitizing hands, wearing face masks and keeping distance from others.
Voters in Can Tho city are to elect seven deputies to the 15th NA among 10 candidates, who also include PM Chinh./.