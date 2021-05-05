Representatives of governmental agencies attend the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Greater efforts are also needed to study and implement transport projects in the Mekong Delta, the Central Highlands and key economic regions, the leader said.Regarding the pandemic fight, PM Chinh requested agencies to stay alert, creative and flexible in the work, saying information must be objective to encourage people to actively engage in the combat and overcome pandemic consequences.He called on Vietnamese people both at home and abroad to voluntarily observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.The PM also highlighted preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils, as well as the national high school graduation exam./.