Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs first regular Government meeting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 5 presided over the Government’s April meeting, which was the first meeting of the Cabinet after it completed the personnel work last month.
PM Pham Minh Chinh chairs the first regular government meeting (Photo: VNA)
During the meeting, Government members mulled over the COVID-19 fight and preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
They also looked into the Government’s draft action programme on the implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and the socio-economic situation in April and the first four months of this year, among others.
In his remarks, PM Chinh highlighted significant achievements in the macro-economy, export and investment attraction, notably inflation control, which are regarded as the best since 2016.
The government leader, however, pointed out difficulties and challenges such as the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts, plus “land fever” and issues regarding the stock market.
The PM also talked about poor-performing projects, law-related issues, the slow disbursement of public investment capital, especially foreign investment, and illegal exit-entry activities.
To complete the dual goals of socio-economic development and pandemic combat, PM Chinh asked ministries and agencies to review and perfect mechanisms and policies, saying priorities should be given to resources in service of national development.
He ordered more flexible monetary and fiscal policies to spur growth, stabilise the macro economy, curb inflation, and ensure major economic balances, and urged greater efforts to remove obstacles in production and business, and creating a favourable, equal business environment.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (standing) speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Thanks to the timely instructions of the Government, ministers and the State Bank of Vietnam, the situation has got stable, he said, stressing the importance of monetary and banking policies to the macro economy.
Representatives of governmental agencies attend the meeting (Photo: VNA)Greater efforts are also needed to study and implement transport projects in the Mekong Delta, the Central Highlands and key economic regions, the leader said.
Regarding the pandemic fight, PM Chinh requested agencies to stay alert, creative and flexible in the work, saying information must be objective to encourage people to actively engage in the combat and overcome pandemic consequences.
He called on Vietnamese people both at home and abroad to voluntarily observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
The PM also highlighted preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils, as well as the national high school graduation exam./.