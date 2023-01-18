Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulates Gabonese Republic’s new PM
The Gabonese Republic’s new PM Alain Claude Bilie By Nze (File photo - AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 18 extended his congratulations to Alain Claude Bilie By Nze on being appointed as Prime Minister of the Gabonese Republic.
On the same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent a congratulatory message to Michael Moussa Adamo on being re-appointed as Foreign Minister of the Gabonese Republic./.