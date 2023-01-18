Politics Leaders of Vietnam, China exchange greetings on diplomatic ties Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2023).

Politics Foreign ministry sets economic diplomacy focuses for 2023 The pioneering role of the diplomatic sector will be carried forward in building and maintaining an environment of peace and stability, mobilising external resources to serve the national development and raising the country’s position and reputation in the international arena, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.

Politics Speaker of RoK National Assembly concludes official visit to Vietnam Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo and his wife left Hanoi on January 18, concluding their seven-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.