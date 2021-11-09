Politics Vietnam – Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne co-chaired the annual third Vietnam – Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore convene 14th political consultation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore Chee Wee Kiong co-chaired the 14th political consultation between the two nations via videoconference.

Politics Vietnam, Australia to bolster cooperation in security Minister of Public Security General To Lam suggested Vietnam and Australia enhance cooperation in all spheres, including national defence and security, at a reception for Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics Three ministers present explanations on issues of NA deputies’ concern Three ministers have presented explanations on issues of National Assembly deputies’ concern during the NA’s plenary meeting on November 9, the second working day of the second phase of the 15th legislature’s second session, which is being held in the in-person form.