Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets Lao counterpart in US
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh in Washington D.C on May 13 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh in Washington D.C on May 13 afternoon (US time) on the occasion of their attending the ASEAN-US Special Summit.
At the event, the Vietnamese PM congratulated Laos on the positive results in the country’s fight against COVID-19 and reopening, and highly valued the two countries’ sound cooperation in the bilateral framework as well as at regional and international forums.
The Lao PM spoke highly of Vietnam’s important achievements in the recent time, especially in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control and promptly reopening its borders for socio-economic recovery and development, and thanked Vietnam for cooperation and support for Laos over the years.
The two PMs rejoiced at the stable development of the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation. Since the start of 2022, the countries have exchanged delegations at all levels, notably an official visit to Vietnam by the Lao PM in January.
They have collaborated in effective implementing high-level agreements and those adopted at the 44th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee chaired by the two PMs in Hanoi earlier this year.
Two-way trade hit 403.6 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, posting a year-on-year surge of 19.22 percent. Cooperation in national defence-security, education-training, transport and energy, among others, continued to be promoted.
The PMs agreed to continue working together to efficiently carry out agreements between the two Parties and States, maintain regular delegation exchanges and meetings at high level; step up the implementation of key cooperation projects; and hold activities in the framework of the Vietnam - Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 to mark the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties of the two countries (September 5) and 45 years since the signing of the Laos - Vietnam Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18).
Exchanging viewpoints on regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two sides concurred to closely work together and support each other at regional and international forums, particularly the United Nations, ASEAN and sub-region cooperation mechanisms; thereby maintaining solidarity, unity and centrality of ASEAN amid current challenges in the region and the world.
On the sidelines of the ASEAN-US Special Summit, PM Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian PM Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri Bin Yaakob and Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha to discuss important issues in bilateral cooperation with the respective countries and regional and international issues of common concern./.