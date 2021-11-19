Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets voters in Can Tho
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh informed voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho of results of the National Assembly’s second session via videoconference on November 19.
At the event, constituents in Can Tho proposed devising a mechanism to attract investment and create jobs for local workhands and keep workers stay in the city.
They reported on unhealthy competitive activities that harm the export and brand names of Vietnamese rice on the global market and called for further acceleration of public investment, along with support for local people and businesses to resume operations.
PM Chinh stated that the Government is completing a draft strategy on COVID-19 prevention and control and a socio-economic recovery and development programme, to report to competent agencies.
He took note of constituents' opinions and will ask relevant ministries, sectors and agencies to consider.
Regarding their suggestion on policies to help farmers sell farm produce and switch to high-value plants and livestock, and to support those who are hit by crop failure and COVID-19, the PM said that the State has built incentives for the development of high quality products.
He affirmed that inspection will be carried out to detect and handle business frauds related to in rice exports which impair Vietnamese rice brands.
The Government leader also promised to require relevant agencies to join hands with localities in the building of economic and research facilities and human resources training./.