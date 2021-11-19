Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to pay official visit to Japan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Japan from November 22-25, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics Vietnam opens honorary consulate in Naples city of Italy The second Honorary Consulate of Vietnam in Italy was opened in Naples city of the Campania region on November 18.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to Queen Elizabeth II The bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the United Kingdom (UK) is at the finest development stage, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long when presenting his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II on November 18 via a virtual ceremony.