Politics Early voting held in island, remote areas Soldiers and people living and working in the island township of Truong Sa and the island communes of Sinh Ton and Song Tu Tay, in Truong Sa district of central Khanh Hoa province, went to the polls on May 16, a week ahead of the official election day, to cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics State President meets with Ho Chi Minh City’s voters State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and candidates for the 15th National Assembly met with voters in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts of Ho Chi Minh City on May 14-15 via videoconference.

Politics State leader meets voters in Ho Chi Minh City During May 14-15, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other candidates for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly in constituency No.10 met local voters in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts, Ho Chi Minh City.

Politics Border localities ready for National Election Day Localities in the northern mountainous province of Son La have now completed preparations for the upcoming National Election Day. In Song Ma, a border district in the province, everything is set for Vietnam’s big day.