Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend “Future of Asia” forum
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 26th International Conference on The Future of Asia to be organized in the form of video conference by Japanese media firm Nikkei Inc on May 20-21.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)
His attendance is made at the invitation of President and Chief Executive Officer of Nikkei Inc Tsuyoshi Hasebe.
The Future of Asia is an international gathering where political, economic and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region offer their opinions frankly and freely on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world.
The event, held yearly since 1995, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is considered one of the most important global conferences in Asia.
The 25th conference opened in Tokyo on May 30, 2019 with the theme of “Seeking a new global order - Overcoming the chaos.”
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh attended and delivered a speech on the first day of the conference. /.