Politics Sierra Leone President wraps up Vietnam official visit President Julius Maada Bio, his wife and a high-raking delegation of Sierra Leone left Ho Chi Minh City on March 20, concluding a week-long official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Binh Duong advised to build green, smart, sustainable industrial ecosystem The southern province of Binh Duong, a FDI magnet of Vietnam, should develop a green, smart, sustainable and inclusive industrial ecosystem, in which no one is left behind, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stated.

Politics HCM City leader hosts Sierra Leone President Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio and his entourage on March 19.

Politics NA Chairman attends celebration of military factory's anniversary National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 19 attended a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Z111 Factory under the General Department of Defense Industry (March 19, 1957 - 2022) in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.