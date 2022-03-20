Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Binh Phuoc province
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a working visit to the southern province of Binh Phuoc on March 20.
PM Pham Minh Chinh makes a field trip to Binh Phuoc province (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a working visit to the southern province of Binh Phuoc on March 20.
The PM and the working delegation visited Ma Da bridge area in Tan Loi commune of Dong Phu district to study the construction of traffic routes connecting Binh Phuoc with Dong Nai province as well as other important traffic routes in the region and connecting to Cai Mep-Thi Vai seaport in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province and to Dong Nai’s Long Thanh airport.
During his field trip, Chinh said that investing in the construction of traffic routes is very necessary to open up and promote the development of Binh Phuoc province in particular and the region in general. He requested ministries, sectors, localities and units to cooperate in carefully studying the construction of traffic routes to ensure the principle of shortest routes which have the least impact and the highest efficiency.
He also visited CPV FOOD Chicken Export Processing Factory Complex at Becamex Binh Phuoc Industrial Park in Chon Thanh district. With a total designed capacity of 100 million heads a year, this is Vietnam's first closed processed chicken export project with the largest scale in Southeast Asia.
Working with the factory’s leaders, PM Chinh asked the factory to bring into full play opportunities brought about by signed free trade agreements (FTAs) to expand its market, and contribute more to the local budget.
The Government leader attended the inaugural ceremony of Hayat Kimya factory at this industrial park.
The 250-million-USD factory which produces Molfix baby diaper belongs to Hayat Vietnam Company of Turkey’s Hayat Group - the world's 5th largest baby diaper manufacturer. Hayat Group expects that it will take on the role as a production centre of Southeast Asia, with 40 percent of output exported to Thailand and Malaysia, and total export value estimated at 50 million USD a year.
Chinh said that the inauguration of the factory and the commitment to expanding investment of Hayat Group in Vietnam further show the attractiveness of international investment of Vietnam in general and of Binh Phuoc in particular, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting production and supply chains globally./.