Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven on May 27 as part of his official visit to the Northern European country.

Swedish PM Stefan Lovfen welcomed PM Phuc’s visit on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the estbalishment of diplomatic relation between Vietnam and Sweden, saying it helps create momentum for propelling the bilateral ties to grow strongly.

The two leaders agreed to enhance exchange of delegation at all levels, continue efectively carrying out established bilteral mechanisms.

They shared a common view that trade and investment ties play a significant role in bilteral cooperataion. They admitted that this has reaped remarkabled achievments and it has still failed to meet the potential.

To fully tap the potential, PM Phuc asked Swedish government to create conditions for their enterprises to invest in Vietnam in such fields of its strengths as manufacturing industry, chemicals, information technology, electricity, forest plantation.

PM Phuc asked the Swedish government to support the comprehensive coopetaion between Vietnam and the EU, towards the early signing and ratification of the Vietnam – EU Free Trade Agreement in the coming weeks, for the win-win cooperation./.