Friday, July 5, 2019 - 17:44:56

Politics

Prime Minister Phuc welcomes, holds talks with Armenian counterpart

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a welcome ceremony for and held talks with Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan in Hanoi on July 5.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Vice President active in Switzerland

Vice President active in Switzerland

PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals

PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals

Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago

Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago

Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations

Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations

Prime Minister Phuc's activities in Japan

Prime Minister Phuc's activities in Japan

PM witnesses signing of Vietnam-EU FTA, IPA

PM witnesses signing of Vietnam-EU FTA, IPA

PM Phuc attends Japan-Vietnam lotus festival

PM Phuc attends Japan-Vietnam lotus festival

PM Phuc's activities on second day of G-20 Summit

PM Phuc's activities on second day of G-20 Summit

Others