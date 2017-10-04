Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) bids farewell to outgoing Bulgarian Ambassador Evgueni Stefanov Stoytchev. (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke highly of Bulgarian Ambassador Evgueni Stefanov Stoytchev’s dedication to boost the Vietnam-Bulgaria relations when the outgoing ambassador came to bid farewell to him on October 4.The PM also expressed his thanks to Bulgaria for its support in recent years, particularly in training thousands of Vietnamese undergraduates and postgraduates.He proposed that Bulgaria, as the European Union’s rotational Chair from January 2018, support Vietnam in deepening ties with the EU and push for the early signing and ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).The relations between the two countries have made significant progress but yet to match the potentials of both sides, he said, adding that he hopes they would accelerate cooperation in all fields.The Government leader also hoped that, with his experience and knowledge of Vietnam, the ambassador will continue to cultivate the good friendship between the two nations.Ambassador Evgueni Stefanov Stoytchev, for his part, highlighted the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and Bulgaria and expressed his appreciation towards support from Vietnamese ministries, agencies and local governments for his mission in the country.Vietnam has been and will continue to be Bulgaria’s key partner in Southeast Asia, he said.He agreed that there are still many potential for the two countries to tap in trade and investment and looked forward to firms from both sides getting more opportunities for partnership.-VNA