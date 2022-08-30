Prime Minister praises religions’ contributions to national development
Religions in Vietnam have supported the nation in all difficulties and challenges, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing a conference praising religious organisations that have made contributions to national construction and defence in Ho Chi Minh City on August 30.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Religions in Vietnam have supported the nation in all difficulties and challenges, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing a conference praising religious organisations that have made contributions to national construction and defence in Ho Chi Minh City on August 30.
At the same time, the religions have helped to optimise opportunities to bring about prosperity to the nation and wealthy and happiness to people, the leader added.
Notably, they have played a role in the COVID-19 fight, joining efforts of all-level authorities with good models and initiatives to combat the pandemic, Chinh continued.
Highlighting achievements Vietnam has recorded across spheres, from socio-economic recovery to social welfare, national defence and security and external relations, the PM lauded contributions by religious followers, dignitaries and organisations to the outcomes.
Good moral values and humane spirit of religions have also contributed to consolidating patriotism, solidarity, strength and mettle of Vietnam, he emphasised.
Delegates at the conference pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)Noting that religions have been seen as a source of resources for national construction and defence, Chinh urged leaders of religious organisations to continue encouraging religious followers and dignitaries to follow guidelines of the Party and policies and laws of the State.
Religious groups should play a more active role in patriotic movements, health care, education, vocational training, social welfare and poverty reduction activities, as well as foreign relations and international integration, he said.
The PM also asked ministries, agencies and localities to pay more attention to the material and spiritual life of people, especially those in religious localities, and increase dialogues with religious organisations.
Greater efforts are needed to refute distortions of the religious situation in Vietnam, and the acts that take advantages of beliefs and religions to violate legal regulations, and undermine the great national unity bloc and the revolution, he said.
The leader reiterated the Party’s and the State’s consistent the policy of ensuring the right to freedom of belief and religion for all.
Vietnam counts 43 organisations of 16 religions, with more than 26 million followers or 27% of the national population./.