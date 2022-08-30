Society Vallet scholarships granted to students in central, Central Highlands provinces The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" on August 30 presented 155 Vallet scholarships worth 2.4 billion VND (102,476 USD) in total to outstanding pupils and students in five Central Highlands and two south-central provinces.

Society 11th National Congress of Vietnam Red Cross Society opens The 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) officially opened in Hanoi on August 30, with the participation of 500 delegates.

Society Hung Yen aims to install electronic power meters to all customers within 2022 The Hung Yen Power Company (Hung Yen PC) is striving to complete the installation and replacement of existing meters by electronic meters for all customers in the northern province by the end of this year, according to Hung Yen PC Vice Director Ngo The Tuyen.