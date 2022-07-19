Prime Minister presents gifts to war invalids in Ha Nam province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to war invalids and sick soldiers on July 19 at a nursing centre in Kim Bang district, the northern province of Ha Nam, ahead of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



Established in 1976, the centre currently cares for 112 war invalids and sick soldiers, as well as relatives of national contributors from 20 northern and central cities and provinces.

PM Chinh affirmed that over the past 75 years, the Party and the State have paid attention to affairs relating to war invalids, martyrs and those who rendered services to the nation.



An array of policies and guidelines have been rolled out effectively, he said, adding that 9.2 million people have benefited from such policies.



According to the leader, the country now counts 65 nursing centres for national contributors, of which 30 are home to war invalids with serious injuries, including the Kim Bang centre.



The Party, the State and people always remember the sacrifice martyrs and war invalids made, he said, reiterating that caring for the spiritual and material lives of war invalids, sick soldiers, families of martyrs and national contributors is the consistent policy of the Party and the State, and the national tradition of “when drinking water, remember its source.”



He asked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and other agencies to seriously implement documents aimed at the group, and review relevant policies so as to timely suggest solutions to arising problems.



On this occasion, the PM extended wishes and regards to former revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, armed forces, war invalids, sick soldiers, martyrs’ families and national contributors.



Later the same day, he visited Lai Thi Ty, a Heroic Vietnamese Mother, and the family of martyr Le Van Dung, both in Minh Khai ward, Phu Ly city, Ha Nam province./.