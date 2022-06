Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Egyptian Ambassador Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi Salama (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted receptions for ambassadors of Egypt and Mongolia in Hanoi on June 15.Meeting with Egyptian Ambassador Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi Salama, the PM congratulated Egypt on its achievements in maintaining political stability, socio-economic development and COVID-19 containment.Vietnam highly values Egypt’s role and position in Africa and the world, especially at regional and international forums like the United Nations (UN), the African Union (EU) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), he said.Chinh noted with pleasure positive developments in the Vietnam-Egypt relations, notably in politics-diplomacy, trade and education, adding that the two countries have actively supported each other at multilateral forums.Despite the pandemic, the relations have still grown, as reflected through the two-way trade revenue increasing from 491 million USD in 2019 to 515 million USD in 2020, he continued.Chinh suggested the two countries coordinate in organising activities marking the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2023.Highlighting cooperation potential between the two countries, the leader said they should work harder to advance the relationship in a more intensive, pragmatic and effective manner.He spoke of specific measures like enhancing delegation exchanges, meetings at international conferences and phone talks; improving the role and efficiency of cooperation mechanisms, particularly the inter-governmental committee; and working to raise the annual trade revenue to 1 billion USD.Apart from exchanging information about the market and export-import regulations, the two sides should create optimal conditions for their businesses to seek cooperation opportunities in such areas as energy, oil and gas, chemicals, garment-textile, food processing and agriculture.Chinh expressed his hope that Egypt will maintain Arabic language scholarships for Vietnamese students, consider scholarships on Halal standards for Vietnamese officials, help to promote Vietnamese traditional martial arts in Africa, and promote tourism exchanges between the two countries.He also suggested the two sides coordinate in the implementation of the reached agreements, negotiate new ones and resign those that are no longer suitable with the new situation.The PM said Vietnam and Egypt should further support each other at multilateral forums, and called on Egypt to back the stance of Vietnam and ASEAN on East Sea issue, settling all disputes and differences by peaceful measures in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), and ensuring peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the waters.For her part, Salama noted her impressions on Vietnam’s achievements in the pandemic fight and socio-economic recovery and development, which she said, demonstrate the Vietnamese government’s sound policies and leadership.The ambassador said she hopes that with its role in the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam will make more contributions to peace, friendship and cooperation in the region and the world. Egypt will host the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27), and the country wishes to welcome the PM at event, she said.At a reception for Mongolian Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav, Chinh emphasised the traditional relationship and mutual support between the two countries during national construction and development.