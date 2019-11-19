Prime Minister receives outgoing Venezuelan ambassador
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Venezuelan Ambassador Jorge Rondon Uzcategui, who came to say good-bye at the end of his tenure, in Hanoi on November 19.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) shakes hands with Venezuelan Ambassador Jorge Rondon Uzcategui (Photo: VNA)
As the first Venezuelan ambassador to Vietnam, the diplomat arrived in Vietnam in January 2006 with the mission of establishing the embassy of the American country in Vietnam, marking a milestone in the two nations’ ties.
At the reception, the PM expressed his gratitude to the Venezuelan diplomat for his contributions to the development of the Vietnam-Venezuela friendship and comprehensive cooperation over the past nearly 14 years, about half of the time since the countries set up diplomatic ties in December 1989.
Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting cooperation with Venezuela, the leader affirmed.
PM Phuc also voiced his hope that the Venezuelan diplomat, in any capacity, will continue contributing to the bilateral relations.
For his part, the ambassador said the countries are paying attention to oil and gas and agriculture cooperation, adding that Venezuela will continue to facilitate cooperation projects with Vietnam in those fields.
On the occasion, a Friendship Order was bestowed to the diplomat.
The honour, approved by the President, is given to foreign individuals and collectives that have made great contributions to building, consolidating, and developing the friendship between Vietnam and other countries around the world./.
