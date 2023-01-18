Welcoming the guest, PM Chinh affirmed that, the Vietnamese Government always attaches great importance to the development of traditional and friendly relations with Portugal.

The PM expressed his belief that, the visit would contribute to expanding and promoting cooperation in many potential fields, for the benefit of the two countries, as well as peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese government leader asked Portugal to soon ratify the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement and urge the European Commission to remove the yellow card warning on Vietnamese seafood products.

For his part, Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho emphasized that, the two countries should strengthen cooperation in areas, where Portugal has strengths and Vietnam needs, continue to implement their agreement on tourism cooperation, and work to sign an agreement on labor cooperation.

The Portuguese diplomat also expressed his support for the host leader’s proposals on cooperation to respond to climate change./.

