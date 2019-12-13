Prime Minister receives Thai Ambassador
Vietnam and Thailand need to further expand multifaceted cooperation in the coming time, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Tanee Sangrat at a reception in Hanoi in December 13.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Tanee Sangrat (Photo: VNA)
During the function, the PM underlined the important role played by Tanee in fostering the bilateral relations and suggested both sides continuously maintain bilateral cooperation mechanisms, contributing to the creation of a new impetus to deepen their relations.
He agreed to enhance trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand, saying that Vietnam wants to promote exports to Thailand in order to balance the trade value between the two nations.
The two countries should also further boost tourism links, the leader said, adding that Vietnam hopes to welcome more Thai tourists in the future.
He called on the Thai side to open its market for Vietnamese products and facilitate Vietnam firms’ activities in the country, while affirming that Vietnam will create favourable conditions for Thai investors and businesses to effectively operate in the country.
For his part, Ambassador Tanee congratulated Vietnam on undertaking its role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.
He said Vietnam and Thailand are playing crucial roles in promoting cooperation among countries in Southeast Asia, expressing his hope that Vietnam will consider Thailand its reliable partner.
Tanee proposed to enhance security cooperation, both on land and in the sea, and raised the idea of electricity generation cooperation between Thailand, Vietnam and Laos or Cambodia./.