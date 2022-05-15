Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with USAID Administrator Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power in Washington D.C on May 13 (local time), as part of his activities while on a working visit to the US.

Politics Lao newspaper spotlights Vietnamese NA Chairman's official visit Pasaxon, the organ of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRD), has published an article on the official visit to Laos by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, describing the trip as an important event in the history of the two countries’ traditional relations.

Politics PM talks about building independent, self-reliant economy at Harvard Kennedy School Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a presentation on building an independent, self-reliant economy associated with extensive, effective, and practical international integration in Vietnam during his visit to the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 14 (US time) as part of his working trip to the US.

Politics NA Chairman leaves Hanoi for official visit to Laos National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature left Hanoi on May 15 morning for a three-day official visit to Laos.