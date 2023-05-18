Politics Japanese Ambassador: Vietnam is an important partner of Japan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan from May 19-21 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics ASEAN-China SOM on implementation of DOC held in Quang Ninh The 20th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the East Sea (SOM-DOC) was held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 17 after nearly two years of hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Prime Minister receives Belgian diplomat, business leader Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche and Francois Michel, CEO of John Cockerill Group - a mechanical engineering firm of Belgium, in Hanoi on May 17.