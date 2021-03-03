Making the request at the Government’s monthly meeting, the PM said vaccines must be quickly provided for the priority groups stated in the Government’s resolution, firstly the poor, disadvantaged families, and the ones vulnerable to coronavirus infection.

Talking about anti-COVID-19 efforts, especially in Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, and part of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, he noted that thanks to numerous drastic directions by the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the situation has basically been put under control.

He also underlined the Government’s resolution issued following the Politburo’s approval of the vaccine import intention, thanks to which, the vaccine has been imported into the country.

Pointing out encouraging signs in socio-economic development last month, PM Phuc highlighted a bumper crop with high prices in agriculture, along with high export and import growth in the first two months.

Also at the meeting, Government members discussed ways to realise the most important target of combating the pandemic and facilitating socio-economic development./.

VNA