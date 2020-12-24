Society Long Sap border gate upgraded into international one The Government has recently issued Resolution No.182/NQ-CP on the upgrade of Long Sap border gate in the northern mountainous province of Son La into an international one.

Society Deputy PM calls for greater effort to expand social insurance coverage Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has directed Vietnam Social Security (VSS) to focus on expanding coverage of compulsory and voluntary social insurance and raising public awareness of its importance.

Society Ca Mau workshop reviews communications on risks from UXO The Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) together with the People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau held a workshop on December 24 to review communications on the risks of accidents caused by unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Society Tien Giang shifts to high-value crops to adapt to climate change The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to turn 7,700ha of unproductive rice fields into high-value crops to adapt to climate change and natural disasters in the 2020-2025 period.