Prime Minister sets improving workers’ lives as important, urgent task
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that improving workers’ lives and working conditions is an important and urgent task of the Party, State, entire political system and society, in which trade unions play a major role.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that improving workers’ lives and working conditions is an important and urgent task of the Party, State, entire political system and society, in which trade unions play a major role.
During a working session between the Government and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hanoi on December 24 to review the outcomes of regulations on working relations between the two sides in the 2016-2020 period, PM Phuc said the Government has paid attention to addressing issues relating to the legitimate rights and interests of workers and trade union activities over the last five years.
The PM hailed the VGCL for building and fine-tuning policies and laws involving workers, as well as mechanisms on inspection and social feedback, which have contributed to building a strong Party, Government, and administrations at all levels.
Though accounting for 14 percent of the population and 27 percent of the total workforce, the working class contributes over 65 percent of the country’s GDP and more than 70 percent of State budget contributions each year, he said.
The PM added that in the new era, the growth in the working class and the VGCL is a prerequisite in ensuring the success of Vietnam’s renovation, industrialisation, modernisation, and global integration.
Ministries, agencies, and localities were asked to work closely with trade unions and employers in land planning to build accommodation establishments and schools in service of workers, which is a task of special priority over the next five years.
Localities were assigned to allocate resources to support workers, while ministries and agencies must continue advising the Party, National Assembly, and Government about specific policies, laws, and measures to ensure sustainable employment and improved livelihoods.
On the occasion, the PM urged ministries, agencies, and the VGCL to ensure a warm and happy New Year for workers, especially those living in need.
VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang said the number of workers has increased 26 percent over the last five years. The regional minimum salary has risen 1.3-fold while average incomes have surged 35 percent.
Nearly 22 million trade union members and workers have received aid totalling 11.6 trillion VND (504,000 USD), while more than 13,800 houses have been built for workers./.
During a working session between the Government and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hanoi on December 24 to review the outcomes of regulations on working relations between the two sides in the 2016-2020 period, PM Phuc said the Government has paid attention to addressing issues relating to the legitimate rights and interests of workers and trade union activities over the last five years.
The PM hailed the VGCL for building and fine-tuning policies and laws involving workers, as well as mechanisms on inspection and social feedback, which have contributed to building a strong Party, Government, and administrations at all levels.
Though accounting for 14 percent of the population and 27 percent of the total workforce, the working class contributes over 65 percent of the country’s GDP and more than 70 percent of State budget contributions each year, he said.
The PM added that in the new era, the growth in the working class and the VGCL is a prerequisite in ensuring the success of Vietnam’s renovation, industrialisation, modernisation, and global integration.
Ministries, agencies, and localities were asked to work closely with trade unions and employers in land planning to build accommodation establishments and schools in service of workers, which is a task of special priority over the next five years.
Localities were assigned to allocate resources to support workers, while ministries and agencies must continue advising the Party, National Assembly, and Government about specific policies, laws, and measures to ensure sustainable employment and improved livelihoods.
On the occasion, the PM urged ministries, agencies, and the VGCL to ensure a warm and happy New Year for workers, especially those living in need.
VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang said the number of workers has increased 26 percent over the last five years. The regional minimum salary has risen 1.3-fold while average incomes have surged 35 percent.
Nearly 22 million trade union members and workers have received aid totalling 11.6 trillion VND (504,000 USD), while more than 13,800 houses have been built for workers./.