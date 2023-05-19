Politics Infographic Building a clean and strong Party following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology President Ho Chi Minh is the founder, trainer and leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His biggest and most profound concern during his life of revolutionary activities was to build a clean and strong ruling Party.

Politics President Ho Chi Minh in the hearts of Vietnamese people President Ho Chi Minh is the embodiment of a new type of people’s leader: great but not distant; noble but extremely simple, close, familiar, and attached to the masses.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore hold 15th political consultation Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Permanent Secretary in the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs Albert Chua co-chaired the 15th Vietnam - Singapore Political Consultation in Hanoi on May 18.