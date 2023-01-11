Right after arriving in Vientiane, PM Chinh laid a wreath at a monument dedicated to Laos’ unknown martyrs in tribute to Lao people, who sacrificed for the independence and freedom of the country, as well as for Vietnam's independence, freedom and reunification.

Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone then chaired an official welcome ceremony for PM Chinh and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation.

This is the first official visit to the neighboring country by PM Chinh and his first overseas trip this year. PM Chinh is also the first foreign leader to visit Laos since PM Sonexay Siphandon took office.

After the welcome, PM Chinh held talks with his host counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, during which the two leaders discussed measures to further promote ties between the two countries in all fields.

The two PMs agreed that in the time to come, they will work closely together to implement the Vietnam-Laos cooperation strategy for the 2021-2030 period, and the bilateral collaboration agreement for the 2021-2025 period as well as other signed deals in all fields.

Vietnam and Laos will continue to bolster economic partnership, supporting each other in post-pandemic recovery, socialist-oriented market economy building, and international integration, they stressed.

Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing of 10 cooperation agreements in various fields./.

VNA