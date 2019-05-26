Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse are welcomed at the Stockholm Arlanda international airport (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Stockholm on May 26, starting their official visit to Sweden at the invitation of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.Accompanying PM Phuc and his spouse are Minister – Director of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung; Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh; and Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh; and others.During the visit, PM Phuc is scheduled to hold talks with his host and pay a courtesy visit to the King of Sweden. He will join Swedish leaders in attending a Vietnam – Sweden business forum, and have working sessions with leading officials of a number of major economic groups of the country operating in Vietnam.The Government leader will also meet Swedish diplomats, experts and friends and others on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam – Sweden diplomatic relations.-VNA