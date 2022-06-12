Society President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to be closed for maintenance The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh and the Monument to Heroic Martyrs in Hanoi will be closed to the public from June 13 to August 15 for annual maintenance this year.

Society Regional minimum wage to increase starting in July A new decree raising the regional minimum wage for labourers was approved on June 12 by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Society Ha Tinh should identify unique potential for sustainable development: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked Ha Tinh province to identify its unique potential and advantages to develop quickly and sustainably while addressing a ceremony marking 65 years since late President Ho Chi Minh visited the central locality (June 15) and the 15th anniversary of Ha Tinh city (May 28) on June 11.

Society President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tribute to former PM Vo Van Kiet President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of the Party and State leaders on June 11 offered incense in memory of former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet, and planted trees at a memorial site dedicated to the late PM in Vung Liem township, Vung Liem district, southern Vinh Long province.