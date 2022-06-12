Prime Minister talks with workers nationwide
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a dialogue with 4,500 workers nationwide on June 12, both online and in-person, with the main site in the northern province of Bac Giang.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits workers in Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Earlier, workers from across the country expressed their wish to meet and talk with the Prime Minister over issues relating to jobs, incomes and working environments. PM Chinh agreed to hold the dialogue after being reported by the Presidium of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).
To prepare for the event, the VGCL directed all-level trade unions and relevant press agencies to collect proposals from workers and employers to the Party and State.
It has received nearly 10,000 questions and proposals so far, mainly focusing on the region-based minimum wage rise from July 1, amendments to policies on social insurance, housing, health care and social welfare, professional training and the handling of violations by employers, among others.
At the dialogue, the workers expressed their confidence in the Party’s policies and guidelines and the State’s laws, as well as their resolve in production, contributing to national construction.
PM Chinh stressed that over the past years, the Party, the State and people have always paid special attention to workers and labourers, with various relevant policies and guidelines adopted.
Following the dialogue, the mechanisms, institutions and policies will be reviewed and amended, the leader pledged, noting his hope that employees will promote their role in the process of industrialisation and modernisation, and national construction and defence.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents gifts to workers in Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, the VGCL launched an entertainment programme on a national television channel -VTV3- featuring Vietnamese workers stepping up industrialisation and modernisation.
Through the programme, workers will speak of their aspirations and wishes, and show off their talents, skills and knowledge of the law, as well as their civil commitment to society./.