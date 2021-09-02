Business Vietnam Airlines pilots IATA Travel Pass on flight to Europe National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines successfully piloted the IATA Travel Pass on a flight from Hanoi to London on September 2 with the participation of 18 passengers.

Business Online trade promotion - Leverage to boost connectivity, improve brands Online trade promotion is currently considered as an effective solution for businesses to maintain contacts with their export markets and also a tool to learn about market trends, developments and demand.

Business Vietnam attends CPTPP ministerial-level talks A Vietnamese delegation, led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, attended at a ministerial-level talks of the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on September 1.

Business Experts discuss obstacles for rooftop solar power Solar experts have raised difficulties and problems in policies and procedures for investment, installation and operation of solar power systems in Vietnam at a seminar.