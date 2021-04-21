Prime Minister to attend ASEAN leaders’ meeting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to an ASEAN leaders’ meeting to be held at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia from April 23-24.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)
The attendance will be made at the invitation of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, which serves as the current ASEAN Chair, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
