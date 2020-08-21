Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Summit, which is due to be held online on August 24, at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
The summit will also be attended by high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and China.
The MLC is a sub-regional cooperation mechanism that was jointly established in 2016 by six countries along the Mekong River, namely Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. Since then, various exchange activities among political parties, officials, youth and religious groups have been organised.
The biennial event is organised in rotation among member countries./.
