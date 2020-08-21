Politics Vietnam calls on int’l community to support Somalia Vietnam calls on international partners to assist the Somali Government in easing socio-economic difficulties and coping with humanitarian needs, stated Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN.

Politics Vietnam to develop infrastructure for border trade with Cambodia The Prime Minister has issued a plan to implement a memorandum of understanding on the development and connection of border trade infrastructure between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Politics Party officials of Vietnam, Dominican Republic hold online talks Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and General Secretary of the United Left Movement Party (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Mejia, held an online talks on August 20.