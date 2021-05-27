Prime Minister to attend Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals Summit
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit on May 31, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in.
Under the theme "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality”, the summit will be held in the form of videoconference.
P4G is a global platform pioneering green partnerships to deliver inclusive and sustainable growth./.