Politics Election of supplementary deputies to be conducted within 15 days from May 23 Elections of supplementary deputies have been set for localities that failed to elect two-thirds of the number of deputies to People’s Councils at all levels on the election day, May 23.

Politics Peacekeeping force helps realise Party’s external policy Joining United Nations (UN)’s peacekeeping operations is not only a bright spot in Vietnam’s defence foreign policy but also makes significant contributions to realising the Party and State’s foreign policies, according to Deputy Minister of Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien.

Politics Vietnam suggests Singapore join hands in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has suggested Singapore closely cooperate with Vietnam and support each other in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and accessing sources of safe and effective vaccines.

Politics Vietnam co-organises UN discussion on environmental protection in armed conflicts Dealing with environmental impact and restoring the environment after conflicts would contribute to reconstruction, helping civilians soon stabilise their lives, and to build sustainable peace, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, said on May 26.