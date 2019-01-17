Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will lead a high-level delegation of Vietnam to the annual conference of the World Economic Forum (WEF), to be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 22-25.

Vietnam and the WEF began their cooperation in 1989. The Southeast Asian country has always attached great importance to cooperation with this high-profile forum.

Vietnam is the sole Southeast Asian nation with which the WEF has signed and implemented a cooperation deal under the public-private partnership format. As part of this important deal, the WEF provides support and consultancy to Vietnam on improving its capacity to join the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The country organised the World Economic Forum on ASEAN (WEF-ASEAN 2018) in September last year under the theme of “ASEAN 4.0: Entrepreneurship and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Prof. Klaus Schwab said that the WEF-ASEAN 2018 is the most successful regional meeting of the WEF.-VNA