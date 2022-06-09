Prime Minister to hold dialogue with workers on June 12
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will hold a dialogue with workers on June 12, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) said at a press conference in Hanoi on June 9.
VGCL Vice President Ngo Duy Hieu speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)
The dialogue will be held in the northern province of Bac Giang with the participation of 4,500 local workers, and will be linked with 63 sites in cities and provinces, according to VGCL Vice President Ngo Duy Hieu.
Earlier, workers nationwide expressed their wish to meet and talk with the Government leader over issues relating to jobs, incomes and working environments. PM Chinh agreed to hold the dialogue after being reported by the Presidium of the VGCL.
To prepare for the event, the VGCL directed all-level trade unions and relevant press agencies to collect proposals from workers and employers to the Party and State.
It has received nearly 10,000 questions and proposals so far, mainly focusing on the region-based minimum wage rise from July 1, and amendments to policies on social insurance, housing and food safety.
The PM is scheduled to visit and present gifts to workers in difficult circumstances in Bac Giang province on June 12.
The dialogue demonstrates the attention of the Party, the State, the PM, employers and the social community towards workers.
On this occasion, the VGCL will launch an entertainment programme on a national television channel -VTV3- featuring Vietnamese workers stepping up industrialisation and modernisation.
Through the programme, workers will speak of their aspirations and wishes, and show off their talents, skills and knowledge of the law, as well as their civil commitment to society./.