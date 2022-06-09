Society Children's books win hearts of young readers and their parents Several recent surveys on the reading habits of children have shown that children's books by Vietnamese authors have been favoured by both young readers and their parents, in comparison with foreign books.

Health Traditional medicine workshop addresses wildlife trade More than 60 traditional medicine (TM) doctors, practitioners, and students discussed innovative solutions to eradicate treatments using endangered wild animals at a workshop in Hanoi on June 8.

Society Online scams feed on victims' naivete Online scams have been climbing steadily in recent years as more people are taken in by "easy money" tricks.

Society Cooperation agreement inked on establishment of Vietnam – Australia centre The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) will cooperate to implement a project on establishing and building capacity of the Vietnam – Australia Centre under an agreement signed at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 8.