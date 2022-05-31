Society All Vietnamese contestants secure prizes at 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have won prizes, bringing home one silver, two bronze medals and five certificates of merit, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Videos IQ tests: Vietnamese ranked 9th Of the more than 100 countries and territories participating in IQ rankings conducted by Finland’s Wiqtcom, Vietnam was ranked 9th, with an average IQ of 109.37, followed by Finland.

Society Vietnam attends 58th ASOSAI Governing Board Meeting A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung attended the 58th meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), held virtually on May 31.