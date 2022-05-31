Prime Minister visits child patients on Int’l Children Day
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents a gift to a child patient at the National Children's Hospital on May 31 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to child patients at the Vietnam National Children's Hospital on May 31, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day and the Month of Action for Children.
He talked to children receiving treatment at the hospital and wished them early recovery from illnesses.
Speaking to officials and medical workers at the hospital, the Government leader stressed that after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control, more attention should be paid to health care for children.
He acknowledged the great work of the hospital over more than half a century since its foundation, and urged the hospital to develop into a model health care establishment for children.
PM Chinh asked the hospital to join hands with other medical facilities and the Health Ministry to research intensively into the pandemic’s impacts on children’s physical and psychological health.
He again stressed the priority that the Government gives to health care and education, and appealed to the medical workers at the hospital to give the best possible care for the child patients.
The hospital’s officials reported that the hospital gives medical checks and treatment to around 1 million children each year./.