PM Pham Minh Chinh talks with a UBD student (Photo: VNA)

Bandar Seri Begawan (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse visited the University of Brunei Darussalam (UBD) on February 11 morning, as part of his ongoing visit to Brunei.



As the most prestigious university of Brunei, UBD ranked third regionally and officially formed partnership with Vietnam’s FPT University in July 2013, mostly in English training. It recently added Vietnamese into its curricula, apart from other foreign languages such as English, French, German, Japanese and Korean.



Talking with students majoring in Vietnamese language, PM Chinh wished that the contingent of Vietnamese teachers in the university would grow in number while Vietnamese class students would soon become fluent in using this language, becoming messengers of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



While interacting via teleconference with Vietnamese students learning English at UBD-FPT Global Centre based in the central city of Da Nang, Chinh described the centre as a vivid symbol of education cooperation between Vietnam and Brunei.



He wished that students there would continue making progress in study and make positive contributions to bilateral friendship and cooperation.



Talking with the Brunei Minister of Education and UBD’s leaders, the Vietnamese leader hoped that UBD will ensure teaching quality and further expand the size of classrooms.



Speaking highly of progress in bilateral education cooperation in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral education cooperation signed in April 2014, he suggested Brunei continue providing scholarships and effectively implement short-term student exchange programmes such as the Global Discovery Programme and the Discovery Year.



The Vietnamese PM hailed UBD for choosing Vietnam as the destination for its first branch in Southeast Asia, and believed that UBD will keep growing in the region and the world as well as expand partnerships with Vietnam’s tertiary education establishments.



On the occasion, PM Chinh and his spouse planted trees at the UBD./.