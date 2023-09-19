Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and lecturers and students of the university. (Photo: VNA)

He suggested the university grant more scholarships to Vietnamese students, focusing on new areas like innovation, digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, and sharing economy.Chinh urged Vietnamese students in the US to study harder, thus contributing to the development of both nations as well as their relations.Founded in 1855 as the first university in San Francisco, the USF is a private Jesuit university with a distinguished history in the sciences, social sciences, humanities, education, law nursing, and business.According to its President Paul J. Fitzgerald, about 80 Vietnamese students are studying at the university, the third biggest number after those from China and India.Agreeing with the President’s views on contributions by religions in Vietnam’s history, Chinh highlighted their important role in the formation of the Vietnamese culture, and national construction and defence.As a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country, the Vietnamese State always consistently pursues the policy of respecting and ensuring the right to freedom of belief and religion, and the right to follow and not follow any religion; guaranteeing equality and non-discrimination based on religion and belief; and protecting the activities of religious organisations by law, he affirmed./.