Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Honda Motor Seiji Kuraishi (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will continue to always create favourable conditions for foreign firms to do business in Vietnam, including those from Japan.



He made the statement in separate receptions in Hanoi on January 15 for President and Chief Executive Officer of Japan’s Mitsui Tatsuo Yasunaga and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Honda Motor Seiji Kuraishi.



In the meeting with Yasunaga, the PM said that the Vietnamese Government welcomes the partnership between Mitsui and Minh Phu Seafood Corporation – a major shrimp farming business in Vietnam and the world – adding that Vietnam is striving to earn 10 billion USD from shrimp exports. The success of Mitsui will attract major corporations to Vietnam, he said.



He added that with the signing of agreements between the two countries, especially the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Mitsui can feel secure about the legal framework when doing business in Vietnam.



The host expressed his hope that Mitsui will further increase its consumption of Vietnamese goods.



Yasunaga, for his part, informed the leader that Mitsui has decided to invest 100 million USD into Minh Phu. He hoped that via the bilateral partnership, Minh Phu’s shrimp export will rise to 1 billion USD from the current 700 million USD.



In the meeting with Kuraishi, the PM lauded Honda for its quality products, tax contributions to Vietnam’s State budget, and active social activities.



He suggested that Honda contribute more to developing Vietnam’s support industry and purchase more spare parts manufactured by Vietnam.



The leader believed that as local incomes increase, more Vietnamese people will buy automobiles.



Kuraishi thanked the Vietnamese Government for its support, as well as the Vietnamese people for trusting Honda products over the years.



He said Honda is expanding into auto manufacturing in Vietnam and wants to receive more support from the Government, the PM, ministries, and agencies.



Apart from promoting safe driving, Honda is stepping up a campaign to present helmets to Vietnamese children. It has so far presented 2 million helmets to raise public awareness of traffic safety, he said.–VNA