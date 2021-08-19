Prime Minister wants elite, strong public security forces
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and public security officers (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and held a working session with the Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Sciences on August 19, on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of the people’s public security forces and the 76th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
Speaking at the session, the Government leader hailed the public security forces for their outstanding achievements in each and every revolutionary period, making important contributions to the nation’s common victories.
He said in the past tenure, the forces effectively implemented the Party's resolutions on streamlining personnel, restructuring apparatus, towards building elite and strong forces from ministerial to provincial, district and grassroots levels.
The PM recognised the specific actions taken by the Institute of Forensic Sciences to carry out the Resolution of the 13th Party Central Congress towards building revolutionary, regular, elite and modern public security forces by 2030 and realise the target set by the Central Public Security Party Committee to build a contingent of professional forensic science technicians by 2025.
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)He suggested the Central Public Security Party Committee regularly pay attention to training, building and consolidating the forensic science force from ministry to district levels, contributing to not only the fight against crime but also the country’s science-technology development.
As the country is facing tremendous difficulties and challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Public Security Party Committee and leaders of the Ministry of Public Security must direct all the public security forces to continue performing well their role at the front-line of the fight against the pandemic, thus together with the political system, driving it back as soon as possible, he said.
The PM also required the forces to proactively forecast the situation and have plans readied to safeguard national security and ensure social safety and order./.