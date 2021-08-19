Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and held a working session with the Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Sciences on August 19, on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of the people’s public security forces and the 76th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).



Speaking at the session, the Government leader hailed the public security forces for their outstanding achievements in each and every revolutionary period, making important contributions to the nation’s common victories.



He said in the past tenure, the forces effectively implemented the Party's resolutions on streamlining personnel, restructuring apparatus, towards building elite and strong forces from ministerial to provincial, district and grassroots levels.



The PM recognised the specific actions taken by the Institute of Forensic Sciences to carry out the Resolution of the 13th Party Central Congress towards building revolutionary, regular, elite and modern public security forces by 2030 and realise the target set by the Central Public Security Party Committee to build a contingent of professional forensic science technicians by 2025.