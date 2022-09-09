Politics Vietnam’s leaders offer condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II Vietnamese leaders on September 9 offered condolences to the Royal Family, Government, parliament, and people of the UK over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Politics PM receives Minister - Head of Lao PM’s Office Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 9 for Minister - Head of the Lao Prime Minister’s Office Alounxai Sounnalath.

Politics Ambassador spotlights Vietnam-Australia ties in five decades Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has written an article highlighting outstanding achievements in Vietnam – Australia ties over the past five decades on the threshold of the official Australia visit by Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics UK Embassy, Consulate General open condolence books for Queen Elizabeth II The UK Embassy in Hanoi and the UK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City have opened books of condolences for people to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.