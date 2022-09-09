Prime Minister welcomes Chairman of EP’s Committee on International Trade
The meeting between PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Chairman of the EP's Committee on International Trade Bernd Lange in Hanoi on September 9. (Photo: VNA)
The host leader highlighted Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of international relations, of which the EU is an important partner of the country.
He applauded strides in the Vietnam - EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation, noting that after two years of enforcing the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), bilateral trade has grown continually while the EU’s investment into the Southeast Asian nation has also been on the rise.
PM Chinh asked the EU to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods to enter its market, and urged its member states to soon finalise the ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) so as to further promote bilateral economic ties.
He called on the bloc to soon lift the “yellow card” warning and continue providing technical assistance for the country to eradicate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
The Vietnamese Government always creates a fair and stable investment environment and is ready to listen to opinions to improve administrative procedures and legal regulations in order to provide optimal conditions for foreign investors, including those from the EU, he affirmed, adding that the country will continue seriously and fully implementing the commitments in the EVFTA, including the ones on sustainable development.
The PM recommended the two sides to increase mutual visits and meetings at all levels while maintaining and effectively bringing into play cooperation and dialogue mechanisms to enhance mutual understanding and identify cooperation orientations for the time ahead.
He also asked the EU to strengthen ties with Vietnam in climate change response, sustainable development, green transition, and renewable energy.
On this occasion, the government leader underlined Vietnam’s support for the reinforcement of the ASEAN - EU strategic partnership.
For his part, Lange noted Vietnam is one of the EU’s important partners in the region, and the EP always supports stronger bilateral cooperation in all spheres, especially when the EU is carrying out many policies oriented towards the Indo-Pacific region, including Vietnam.
He highly valued the country’s efforts to seriously implement the commitments in the EVFTA, thus helping to effectively carry out the deal and create momentum for bilateral trade and investment ties in the time ahead.
The official held that Vietnam has an attractive investment climate amid global uncertainties, and agreed to coordinate with the country to promote EU members’ ratification of the EVIPA.
Lange also spoke highly the prospect of cooperation with Vietnam in climate change response, environmental protection, green growth, and energy transition.
The EU is implementing many green transition strategies and initiatives, he noted, voicing his belief that the two sides will have many successful cooperation projects in this regard.
In terms of the energy transition partnership between Vietnam and the Group of Seven (G7), he said the EU is actively working with the UK to step up the establishment of this mechanism./.