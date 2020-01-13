Politics Vietnam, Japan hold cultural exchange night A cultural exchange night between Vietnam and Japan took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on January 12 with the attendance of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan Nikai Toshihiro.

Politics ASEAN Chairmanship: For a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Advancing ASEAN’s contribution to maintaining regional peace, security and stability has been identified as one of five key priorities for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, wrote Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh in an article. Below is a translation of the article.

Politics Late leading officer of voluntary army in Cambodia honoured A late leading officer of the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers in Cambodia has been posthumously honoured with a Cambodian Order in recognition of his contributions to the development of the friendship between the two countries.

Politics Da Nang seeks stronger cooperation with Japan in various fields The central city of Da Nang will step up cooperation with its Japanese partners to promote investment, trade, tourism, education and cultural exchanges with the Japanese side, a municipal leader has said.