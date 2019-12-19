Politics Top legislator hosts Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services, in Hanoi on December 19, during which she affirmed that Vietnamese leaders always back stronger cooperation between the two countries’ armies.

Politics Vietnam, Japan agree to enhance exchanges between parliamentarians Vietnam and Japan have agreed to increase exchanges between parliamentarians, especially young and female ones, to share information and experience in legislative activities.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister receives US Assistant Secretary of State Deputy Minister of Defence Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception for US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell in Hanoi on December 18.